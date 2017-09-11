Higher Level Kids named as king of dance off

The second nationwide children’s dance competition dubbed “King Julien Dance Off” by DreamPlay, City of Dreams Manila’s Dreamworks-inspired interactive play space, founds its new grand champion: Higher Level Kids.

Besting seven other finalist, Higher Level Kids is all-boys group from Cavite who has participated in various dance competitions in the country.

Ace of Spades, a mix group of boys and girls from Angono, Rizal were awarded as first runner up. The other six finalists that made it to the grand finals were: Southernside Dance Theater, Super Kids, Small Fries, The Class, GFAM, and Mover’s Impact.

All dancing groups were judged according to creativity, style and originality of choreography; themed-costume based on Dreamworks movie song choice, stage presence and over-all impact or star quality.

The Higher Level dance group stood out with their amazing dance moves and stunts executed with seamless choreography to the remixed Dreamworks movie soundtrack of “Madagascar’s” “I Like to Move It;” “Kung Fu Panda’s” “Kung Fu Fighting;” “Shrek’s “I’m a Believer;” and “Troll’s” “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

The children’s dance crew’s dynamic and talented members are also known for their memorable performances in Dance Kids, a dance competition and reality TV show aired on ABS-CBN 2 in 2015 and Super Kids – The World’s Greatest Little Talents TV show in Cologne, Germany in 2016.

The show opened with a dance number featuring DreamPlay’s Dreamers dance group and Madagascar movie’s character King Julien, the charismatic “Lord of the Lemurs.” This was followed by a special dance number by last year’s winners and the first “King Julien’s Dance Off” champions – FMD Extreme.

The Voice of the Philippines Season 2 finalist Bradley Holmes and Noon Time Show: It’s Showtime’s singing competition segment Tawag ng Tanghalan2016 contender Nina Espinosa sang a rock duet to entertain the crowd.

DreamWorks’s entire bunch of characters Shrek, Fiona, Alex the Lion, King Julien, and Puss in Boots also performed a special dance number.

The judges included City of Dreams Manila General Manager for Non-Gaming Operations Marlon Hirsh, City of Dreams Manila Director of Public Relations Romina Gervacio, G-Force Senior Choreographer GelaiAguzar, and celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles.

As the competitions grand champions, Higher Level brought home P80,000 in cash, while Ace of Spade’s first runner-up prize consisted of P25,000 in cash. Each of the other highly-talented grand finalists was given P10,000 in cash.