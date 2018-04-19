Higher prices boost Global Ferronickel’s 2017 earnings

GLOBAL Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (GNI) said higher prices of nickel ore, increased sales, and favorable foreign exchange rates boosted its revenues in 2017 to P5.82 billion from P3.77 billion in 2016.

In a regulatory filing on April 16, the company said nickel ore prices improved to 19.29 per wet metric ton (WMT), 5.1 percent higher than the 2016 average price of $18.36 per WMT.

Consolidated net income reached P779.7 million in 2017, a more than 20-fold increase from the P37.5 million recorded in 2016.

Global Ferronickel said sales last year improved as a result of better equipment productivity and improved business management. Nickel ore sales in 2017 reached of 5.97 million WMT, up 38.6 percent compared to 4.31 million WMT in the previous year.

Favorable exchange rates also contributed to the increase in revenue. It said that the average realized peso-US dollar exchange rate for the Group’s export revenues was P50.49 in 2017 compared to P47.71 in 2016, higher by P2.78 or 5.8 percent.

The company shipped 109 vessels of nickel ore in 2017 compared to just 80 vessels in 2016, mainly to Chinese customers purchasing nickel ores at different grade qualities.

Despite a 32.1 percent increase in total expenses, it said operating costs decreased per volume sold to P554.83 per WMT, or 10.5 percent lower than 2016’s P619.97 per WMT.

“The Group improved its organizational structure and processes within its teams which increased its connectivity and efficiency,” Global Ferronickel said.

Global Ferronickel Inc. is the third largest nickel ore producer in the Philippines by volume of nickel shipped and the largest nickel ore producer in the Philippines by value of shipment. It is also one of the largest single-mine lateritic exporters in the world and one of the largest global suppliers of nickel ore, accounting for 12.6 percent of the country’s nickel ore production as per data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.