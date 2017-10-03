Higher quality standards needed

The Trade department is pushing national quality infrastructure (NQI) initiatives in a bid to improve the country’s competitiveness.

Advertisements

“The DTI supports a responsive and sustainable quality infrastructure in the Philippines,” Trade Undersecretary Teodoro C. Pascua said during recent 1st National Forum on NQI.

The country, the department said, needs to focus on standardization, accreditation and metrology,

“Paying keen attention to these pillars boosts the competitiveness of industries, as well as, ensures safe and quality products and services, allowing the Philippines to access international markets and guaranteeing adequate protection of consumers’ safety and health,” Pascua said.

NQI benefits identified by the National Competitiveness Council, he said, include regulatory quality or ease of doing business, trade facilitation, industry development or competitiveness and consumer protection.

“Tariffs have been tremendously reduced but the challenge for us now is to address the non-tariff measures that our traders face, specifically differing product standards, technical regulations, and conformity assessment procedures between and among countries,” Pascua said.

“In this connection, we have to understand that products and services that do not meet the requirements of the market would make it difficult and even impossible for our country to export. This is where the NQI components play a vital role,” he added.

A draft NQI bill, policy and framework have been accomplished, the Trade department said, adding that Senate Bill 707 or the National Infrastructure Act has already been submitted for consideration.