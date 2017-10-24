Higher revenues, more charity services for PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has increased its revenue collections and widened its charity services to Filipinos especially those living in remote areas, General Manager Alexander Balutan said on Tuesday.

“The PCSO is on the rise under the government of President Rodrigo Duterte because we have [improved]almost all aspects of our operations,” according to Balutan.

“We have increased our revenues, [the number of]our branches, services and especially the number of beneficiaries since we assumed office under President Duterte,” he said.

Balutan added that is the reason why officials and employees of the agency chose “PCSO on the Rise” as the theme of their anniversary celebration to be held at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City on October 26.

“The PCSO is on the rise because our revenues are increasing, and so we were able to increase the allocation for our Individual Medical Assistance Program, which is the fund our branches use for the benefit of our countrymen,” he said.

“We have also increased our number of branches to 60 so more Filipinos can benefit from our expanded gaming products, like the Small Town Lottery (STL),” the PCSO general manager added.

He said the agency has also increased the number of its its assistance desks called “At-Source-ang-Processing” (ASAP) desks to 46 partner hospitals in several provinces to speed up the medical aid that the agency extends to patients.

Under the Duterte administration, the PCSO increased its revenues after it expanded its STL operations to 92 Authorized Agent Corporations (80 are now operational) nationwide that now earn P1.5 billion a month.

“The expansion of STL operations this year has helped us increase our revenues which benefit thousands of people seeking medical assistance from the PCSO,” Balutan noted.

“The PCSO has proven its dedication in fulfilling its mandate of helping people who are in need,” he said.

“We are able to raise our target revenues this year to P46.62 billion from P37 billion last year. We are hoping to reach that figure before the year ends,” Balutan added.

“But we will not stop there,” PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz said.

“We will continue to make ways to improve our services even more and help more of our countrymen,” he added.

Corpuz said he and other PCSO officials are looking forward to reporting the agency’s accomplishments during the advance anniversary celebration on Thursday.

The celebration will begin with reading of anniversary messages from the PCSO top executives and will be followed by series of presentations.

The anniversary program includes the recognition of this year PCSO employees awardees for Employees Service Award, including Top Performing Individual Lotto Agent Award, Top Performing Corporate Lotto Agent Award and Top Performing STL Authorized Agent Corporation Award.

“There will be also testimonies from beneficiaries of PCSO’s medical services,” Balutan said.

The PCSO has invited performers from the entertainment industry to sing and entertain the employees and guests during dinner.

Invited were Michael Angelo Lobrin, Betong Sumaya and DJ Durano.

Raffy Benavides, a songwriter and composer from Iloilo, will unveil the jingle that he composed for PCSO and for STL.

Balutan said the Philippine Marine Combo will also be performing.

A raffle will be held for employees and guests.