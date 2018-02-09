Higher sugar sales drive Roxas Holdings profit hike

FIRST Pacific-led sugar firm Roxas Holdings, Inc. (RHI) said on Thursday that revenues for the first quarter of crop year 2018 climbed 39 percent due to higher sugar sales.

In a disclosure, RHI said consolidated revenues in its fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2017 reached P2.07 billion on the back of improved volume of sugar sold, versus the P1.49 billion posted a year earlier.

Volume of raw sugar sold jumped 189 percent year-on-year to 786, 173 LKG (50-kilo bags) while the volume of refined sugar also rose by 23 percent to 431,014 LKG.

RHI Chairman Pedro Roxas said revenues from the group’s sugar operations surged to P1.8 billion from the P904 million driven by the sale of inventory from the previous crop year.

Gross profit was up 35 percent at P144 million boosted by higher revenues and realized investment in its plants.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 4 percent to P191 million.

“While the Group’s interest expense for the period rose to P122 million in Q1 2018 from the P98 million in the previous year, carryover inventory sold during Q1 2018 reduced debt level by P527 million,” Celso Dimarucut, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said.

Given the strong performance in the first quarter, Roxas Holdings cut its net loss by 2 percent to P110 million from P112 million in 2017, the company said.

First Pacific is the majority stockholder of RHI. In early 2015, First Pacific increased its stake in the sugar producer from 34 percent to 50.9 percent by buying treasury shares worth P1.7 billion.