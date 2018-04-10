Higher supply, demand in container ship market seen

Global shipping consultancy company Drewry is expecting greater demand and supply in the container shipping market in 2018 and 2019, which would result in higher freight rates profit for carriers.

In the firm’s Container Forecaster report, Drewry Senior Manager Simon Heaney said “the bad news for carriers is that they are unlikely to see the very strong demand growth rates…for the foreseeable future.”

“The good news is that, while port handling growth may have peaked, they can still expect more than adequate volumes for at least the next two years,” he added.

Drewry is optimistic that new investments in containerships will be appropriate for demand. Heaney said, however, that the forecast were finalized before trade hostilities between the United States and China escalated.

“A trade war is not yet inevitable, but given the lack of details, quantifying the risk to container shipping is very difficult,” he added.

“For example, much of the hi-tech goods considered liable to tariffs will be airfreighted rather than move on the water,” the Drewry official said.

“In a worse-case scenario, we believe as much as one of the world’s loaded container traffic could be exposed and were the situation to become real we would clearly have to revise our demand forecasts downwards,” he added.