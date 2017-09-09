Highlanders to keep momentum going in WGAP Circuit

Tagaytay Highlands wants to sustain its momentum going into the penultimate leg of the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines (WGAP) Circuit slated on September 11 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club North Course.

The Highlanders showed their dominance at their home course after firing 140 points to win via countback against the lady golfers from the Forest Hills (140) during the sixth leg.

Nini Eustaquio garnered 36 Stableford points, Sophia Blanco and Rebecca Albert finished with identical 35 points while Hee Kyung “Grace” Jung fired 34 points for Tagaytay, which had two victories and one third-place finish after six legs.

With a seven-point victory, Tagaytay is leading the race with 26 points behind Villamor (21), Forest Hills (20), Sta. Elena (12) and Alabang (11).

WGAP’s sixth leg individual winners, meanwhile, were Abigail Lapid of Orchard (Class A), Isabel de Jesus of Wack Wack (Class B) and Angela Castro of Villamor (Class C).

On-course registration starts at 5:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off for Class B and half of Class C begins at 6:30 a.m.

Class A and half of Class C golfers, on the other hand, will tee off at 12:30 p.m.

The final leg will be at the Sta. Elana Golf and Country Club (Makulot/ Banahaw/ Sierra Madre) on October 9.