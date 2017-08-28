Highlands Cup braces for grand 12th staging

The Highlands Ladies Cup gears up for another highly competitive but fun-filled tournament as it holds its 12th edition on October 14 featuring a mix of players and guests from various sectors at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club.

A full-packed field is again expected to play in the 18-hole tournament with the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter guaranteeing another successful staging of the event backed by major sponsors W Group of Companies, Auto Nation and Tagaytay Highlands International Golf Club Inc.

Listup is ongoing with fee pegged at P3,500 for members and P4,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, cart and lunch. For details, call Gay Gonzales at 09178744702 or 2638065 or fax 5218848 and email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com.

As in its past editions, top prizes will be up for grabs in various categories of the tournament, also held to foster camaraderie and friendship among the participants, including executives and corporate bigwigs as well as celebrities and guests from the government and private sectors.

The well-kept Midlands layout is again expected to provide a different kind of challenge for the field with its hazards and sleek putting surface, especially when the wind would come into play.

Carina Ricamonte captured the low gross title last year while So young Lee took the low net honors with the duo expected to lead the cast in the upcoming tournament to be played under the System 36 scoring format.

Shiela Ward, who edged Marie Guerrero to snare the ladies division plum, is also tipped to defend her crown along with the other division winners, including Bruce Lee (Class A), Dominic Samson (Class B) and Elmer Lapena (Class C)/

The event also serves as a fund-raiser for THLC’s favorite charity, the Sisters of Mary and the Boys and Girls Town in Silang, Cavite with the mission of education for employment.