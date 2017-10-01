Highlands Ladies to benefit Sisters of Mary

The Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter has reaffirmed its commitment to support its favorite charity with part of the proceeds of the upcoming Highlands Ladies Cup going to the Sisters of Mary and the Boys and Girls Town in Silang, Cavite.

The charity institutions have produced more than 70,000 graduates since the establishment of the school in the mid-1980s with the mission of education for employment.

The THLC has guaranteed another grand staging of the 12th edition of the annual event on Oct. 14 (Saturday) at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club with the W Group of Companies, the Auto Nation Group, Inc. and Pacific on Line leading the chief backers as Diamond sponsors.

The Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Security Bank and Leisure and Resorts World Corp. make up the Platinum sponsors’ list while the early Silver backers are New Golden City Builders and Regent Travel.

Asia Brewery, Parola Maritime Agency Corp., H&E Manufacturing. Corp., Concrete Masters, SL Agritech Corp., Peerless Products Manufacturing Corp., Universal Robina and Kawsek & Co. are some of the Bronze sponsors.

Listup is ongoing with fee pegged at P3,500 for members and P4,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, cart and lunch. For details, call Gay Gonzales at 0917-8744702 or 263-8065 or fax 521-8848 and email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com.

Srixon is also offering a brand new set of men’s clubs for hole-in-one feat while Unilab, Universal Robina Corp. head the donors roster.

Top prizes will be up for grabs in various categories of the tournament, also held to foster camaraderie and friendship among the participants, including executives and corporate bigwigs as well as celebrities and guests.