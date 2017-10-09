Highlands Ladies Cup draws huge cast

A full-packed field of 200 players, led by regular club players, weekend golfers, executives and corporate bigwigs, make up the huge cast vying in the Highlands Ladies Cup which fires off Saturday at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club.

In fact, the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter is tapping the adjacent Lucky 9 course to accommodate the big number of entries gearing up for the fun yet competitive tournament backed by Diamond sponsors Auto Nation Group, Inc., Pacific Online and W Group of Companies.

The THLC said tickets have been sold out 10 days before the staging of the 12th edition of the annual event, which has grown in prestige and participation through the years through the support of Platinum sponsors Leisure & Resorts World Corp., Powerball Gaming & Entertainment Corp., Royal Caribbean Corp., San Miguel Corp. and Security Bank.

Other backers are (gold) Baron Travel Corp. and Lucerne Philippines, (silver) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kaiser Int’l Health Group, International Mktg. Group, New Golden City Builders, Petron, Regent Travel, Smart Communications and SM Prime, and (bronze) Ajisen Ramen, Burlington Socks, Concrete Masters, Dickies, Dunkin’ Donuts, Edata Services Phils, Fitness First, H&E Mfg Corp, Holland Blooms, Honda Cavite, Hyundai Asia Resources Inc., Kawsek & Co., Orocan, Parola Maritime Agency Corp., Peerless Products Mfg Corp. SL Agritech, Watsons and the WOW Group.

Part of the proceeds of the event will go to THLC’s favorite charity Sisters of Mary and the Boys and Girls Town in Silang, Cavite with the mission of education for employment.

For details, call 09178744702 or 263-8065 or fax 5218848 and email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com.