Highlands Ladies Cup takes off Oct 14

Lady golfers will show their prowess when the 12th edition of Highlands Ladies Cup fires off on October 14 at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club in Talisay, Batangas.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands has lined up another exciting 18-hole tournament that features a mix of players from various sectors.

Last year’s low gross champion Carina Ricamonte is expected to head the cast of over 150 golfers.

Listing fee is pegged at P3,500 for members and P4,000 for non-members inclusive of green fee, cart, and lunch.

The tournament is backed by W Group of Companies, Auto Nation Group Inc., Pacific on Line, Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Security Bank, Leisure and Resorts World Corporation, New Golden City Builders, and Regent Travel, Asia Brewery, Parola Maritime Agency Corp, H&E Manufacturing Corp., Concrete Masters, SL Agritech Corp., Peerless Products Manufacturing Corp., Universal Robina, and Kawsek & Co.

For reservations, contact Gay Gonzales at 09178744792 or 2638065 or email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com