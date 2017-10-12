Highlands Ladies stakes Asian cruise, set for ace

A Royal Caribbean Asian cruise for two and a brand new Srixon set of men’s clubs will be among the loads of prizes staked for hole-in-one feats in the Highlands Ladies Cup which gets going Saturday at Tagaytay Midlands Golf and Country Club.

Advertisements

The Srixon set and the Asian cruise will be up for grabs on Nos. 12 and 17, respectively, according to the organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter, which has tapped the adjacent Lucky 9 course as the other venue to accommodate the full-packed field of 200 players vying in the 12th staging of the annual tournament backed by Diamond sponsors Auto Nation Group, Inc., Pacific Online and W Group of Companies.

Asiana Air is also putting up a three-day/two night stay in Seoul courtesy of Regent Travel for an ace on No. 3 while an original acrylic painting of Pebble Beach hole No. 7 will also be offered on No. 5.

If no one scores an ace, the Asian cruise, the Korean trip and the acrylic painting will be raffled off during awards rites of the event supported by Platinum sponsors BDO, Leisure & Resorts World Corp., Powerball Gaming & Entertainment Corp., Royal Caribbean Corp., San Miguel Corp. and Security Bank.

Other backers are (gold) Baron Travel Corp., Lucerne Philippines and Regent Travel; (silver) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kaiser Int’l Health Group, New Golden City Builders, Petron, Smart Communications and SM Prime; and (bronze) Ajisen Ramen, Alphatec Chemical Corp., Burlington Socks, Concrete Masters, Dickies, Doña Maria, Dunkin’ Donuts, EData Services Phils., Fitness First, H&E Mfg Corp, Holland Blooms, Honda Cavite, Hyundai Asia Resources Inc., IAJ Wellness Corp., International Marketing Corp., Kawsek & Co., Orocan, Parola Maritime Agency Corp., Peerless Products Mfg Corp. and Watsons.

Making up the donors roster are Unilab, Universal Robina Corp., Aninuan Beach Resort Puerto Galera, Annika Resort Cebu, Asia Brewery, Bavaria Beer, Best Rubber Corp., BonChon, Color Studio Advertising Solutions Inc., Comfoods, Deka, Erlie Gamut, Finix/Karada, Golf Ph, Lamoiyan Corp., Marie France, Megafiber, Misibis Beach Resort Hotel, Pepsi Gatorade, Oishi, PAL Express, Red Ribbon, Santi’s, SM Hotels, Splendido Golf and Yakult.

Part of the proceeds of the event will go to THLC’s favorite charity Sisters of Mary and the Boys and Girls Town in Silang, Cavite with the mission of education for employment.

For details, call 09178744702 or 2638065 or fax 5218848 and email marketing@regenttravelmanila.com.