Highly urbanized community arises

Alviera expands Pampanga estate

Alviera, a large-scale, mixed-use estate in Porac, Pampanga jointly developed by Ayala Land (ALI) and Leonio Land Holdings, Inc. (LLHI) infused an additional 700-has. to the development and has now expanded to 1,800-has. with its investment raised from P90 billion toP100 billion. The estate is positioned to complement and propel the economic activities in the region as well as nurture contemporary lifestyles by integrating residential, business, tourism, and leisure pursuits.

Alviera is comprised of several features now to be delineated by four planned districts, reflecting Alviera’s position of urban living in nature.

The Alviera East, flatlands connected to the main local road, will feature a thriving industrial and commercial center. The living experience is complemented by residential communities by Avida and Alveo, Holy Angel University and employment through the Industrial Park and the Alviera East Commercial.

As a result of the rapid 95% sales take-up of the first phase of the Alviera Industrial Park with 16 industrial lots, the estate is expected to launch a second phase of the industrial park covering 32-has. It has signed locators in food manufacturing, motorcycle assembly, packaging, logistics and warehousing. The non-PEZA industrial park was designed for light to medium, non-polluting industries.

New opportunities for investment and business will also be made available with the Alviera East Commercial, a 7-hectare commercial hub situated next to an institution, the industrial park, and the 180-hectare residential communities.

The Alviera City Center will be highly accessible from ScTex and major thoroughfares envisioned to be anchored by the commercial and business district, a regional mall, convergence areas as well as residential dwellings at the heart of the estate.

Alviera West more leisure-oriented, with a grand vista of the outdoors and activities such as hiking and “glamping” (glamorous camping). Themed hotels, wellness centers and leisure developments from international locators are foreseen to work well in the area.

Green corridor

Running through the estate is the AlvieraGreenbelt, a 5-km long green corridor to be kept organic and pristine that will serve as a respite and convergence zone integrating the communities together. This district will be the home of the Alviera Country Club and the La Salle Botanical Gardens.

Slated to open in the 4th quarter of 2018, the country club will be a first-of-its-kind in the region designed by the renowned architectural firm Leandro V. Locsin Partners intended to offer a perfect escape for urbanites and a venue for convergence, social and family gatherings. The La Salle Botanical Gardens, a collaboration between Alviera and Dela Salle Philippines, is envisioned as a world-class botanical garden with a collection of at least 25 themed garden patches, the project draws inspiration from internationally-renowned gardens such the Jardinbotanique de Lyon in France and the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens in London. The project will also house a full-scale laboratory, a plant nursery, greenhouses, and libraries.

Alviera’s initial residential offering through its two residential brands Alveo Land and Avida Land has sold 74% of its total phase 1 inventory. These residential projects have seen values appreciate by 20% in the past two years as the estate continues to rise. As for Ayala Land Premier, the luxury developer will soon launch a residential subdivision steeped in the estate’s natural green spaces.

The first phase of the estate’s infrastructure is set to be completed towards the end of the year. Located minutes away from Subic Freeport and Clark International Airport, Alviera will soon offer more transportation options for visitors. Talks are ongoing for public transportation linkages to Clark and Angeles.

Alviera, a 1,800-hectare sustainable estate by Ayala Land and Leonio Land features a diverse mix of residential dwellings, commercial districts, industrial parks, institutions and leisure facilities to attract local and international markets and support local economic growth.