Hijacking an airport deal

NAGA CITY – Tropical depression Urduja mercifully spared this city and the rest of Camarines Sur (CamSur) province as it rampaged all over Eastern Visayas and parts of Bicol, and the Southern Tagalog and Western Visayas regions.

Metro Naga consists of Naga City and 14 neighboring municipalities, including CamSur’s capital town of Pili. Collectively they comprise about 23 percent of the province in terms of land area and 40 percent of its population.

It is managed by the Metro Naga Development Council and covers most of CamSur’s second legislative district, as well as portions of the first, third and fourth districts.

Pili, which became the provincial capital in 1955, hosts the existing Naga Airport served by Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific. Upgrading this airport is a priority project approved by the National Economic and Development Authority as validated by a memorandum of agreement between the CamSur provincial government and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The final report of the feasibility study and master plan for the Naga Airport Development Project (NADP) recommended that the proposed airport expansion site in Pili must serve as the sole future jet airport for CamSur since it was deemed to be the most economically viable among four options in the province.

However, the General Appropriations Act of 2018 contains no budgetary allocation for the NADP. Instead, it provides funding for a new airport in the town of San Jose, which is only 30 minutes away from Pili.

San Jose is a fourth-class municipality in CamSur’s fourth legislative district, also known as the “Partido District.” It was not among the priority airport sites in the feasibility study, yet it received an allotment in next year’s national budget, while Pili received none.

Three of CamSur’s four representatives to Congress have protested the DOTr’s surprise move to earmark nearly P225 million for a non-existent San Jose Airport Project. Its lone supporter is fourth district Rep. Arnulfo Fuentebella, patriarch of a clan that owns vast landholdings in the Partido District.

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of the second district and a three-term governor from 2004 to 2013, requested President Rodrigo Duterte to have the San Jose budgetary allocation reviewed and reconsidered. He pointed out that many of CamSur’s local government officials, business leaders, and farmers’ associations have expressed their strong opposition to the San Jose Airport. Among those against it are six out of 10 mayors in the fourth district—including the mayor of San Jose.

Although CamSur has grown tremendously over the past decade, it still doesn’t make sense to have two airports that are just 35 kilometers apart. Allocating funds for the San Jose project would be a waste of public money since previous studies showed it is not viable, especially because the center of trade and tourism remains in Metro Naga.

Transparency and citizen participation were clearly absent in the sudden decision to build a new airport in San Jose. No consultations were conducted, nor were any exhaustive studies made regarding its economic feasibility.

Villafuerte also discovered that the Partido Development Administration (PDA), a government-owned corporation controlled by the Fuentebellas, wrote the CamSur provincial assessor’s office last Nov. 13 seeking tax declarations, field assessments and appraisals for certain areas to be covered by the San Jose Airport Project.

“This only shows that there is no prior planning or surveying for the project, which makes it unworthy to be given a budget,” Villafuerte said, adding: “The Naga Airport, whose upgrading and expansion are incorporated into a 15-year plan, has always been given a budget for the past years, including P1.002 billion in the 2016 General Appropriations Act and P670 million in 2015.”

PDA has been mired in irregularities and saddled with more than P1 billion in debt after years of alleged mismanagement. There are fears that being a nonviable project, the proposed San Jose Airport would end up—similar to the PDA—as another “white elephant.”

Coming after the right-of-way acquisition scandal that was recently exposed in Southern Mindanao, this looks like another land scam in the making. The Duterte administration needs funds to carry out its “Build, Build, Build” program and cannot afford to waste P225 million on a nonfeasible airport project in 2018, when the Philippines’ golden age of infrastructure is supposed to start.

The author is chief financial officer (CFO) of the Asian Center for Legal Excellence and serves as co-chairman of the FINEX Media Affairs Committee.