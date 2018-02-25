‘Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka’ premieres today

The much talked-about first “advoca-serye” titled, “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka” will finally air its pilot episode today on GMA Network.

Topbilled by Yasmien Kurdi, Martin del Rosario, Jackie Rice and Mike Tan, the afternoon soap will tackle one of the dreaded diseases in the world as it brings to light the struggles of a woman who is HIV positive.

Kurdi in the starring role is Thea Balagtas, an intelligent girl from the province who finds a promising job in the big city as well as true love in Marco. The son of an affluent family, Marco insists on marrying Thea despite her humble beginnings and they soon start a family.

Tragedy strikes when an old college friend who has long had feelings for Thea rapes her and infects her with HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus).

Life as Thea knows it crumbles with her husband accusing her of infidelity, asking her to leave. Much as she feels like giving up, with the disease taking its toll on her body, she strives to fight her condition and condemnation for the sake of her children.

Completing the cast are award-winning film actress Gina Alajar, Shamaine Buencamino, Charee Pineda, Ina Feleo, Mike “Pekto” Nacua, Catherine Rem, Caprice Cayetano, and Seth Dela Cruz.

A series with an advocacy, the drama aims to raise HIV awareness and educate viewers on its effects on a person’s life through a compelling narrative, that ultimately hopes to show audiences that an infected person can fight the disease—and the difficult challenges it brings—with courage, strength and help from others.

Directed by Neal del Rosario, the series airs weekday afternoons beginning today, after “The Stepdaughters” on “GMA Afternoon Prime.”