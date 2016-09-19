Hino 300 now with standard reverse camera

The Hino 300 Series has achieved yet another first, this time becoming the first light-duty truck range to feature a reverse camera as standard equipment.

The Hino Genuine reverse cameras are ADR-compliant, waterproof and offer wide view high-definition quality vision. The cameras are also infrared night-vision enabled and have the added benefit of a built-in microphone.

Displaying a live video and sound feed to the touch-screen multimedia unit, the driver is able to navigate in reverse with confidence and safety, reducing the risk of injury and increasing workplace safety.

The microphone incorporated in the main camera enables voice instructions to be communicated to the driver, informing them of any hazards, which may not be immediately visible.

The driver now has a near 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings when combined with the Hino 300 Series’ superior forward field of vision, including large electronically adjustable and heated mirrors with integrated convex spotter mirrors.

The standard inclusion of the reverse camera on the 300 Series range emphasizes the company’s dedication to leading the market in providing the highest levels of safety to its customers and the public.

“By making the reverse camera standard equipment on all 300 Series trucks Hino Australia is meeting the demands of our customers and the needs of Australian light duty truck buyers,” said Hino Australia’s Daniel Petrovski.

“Our light-duty trucks are already equipped with cruise control, dual SRS airbags, ultra-narrow A-pillars, ABS brakes and Vehicle Stability Control. Reverse cameras are a logical addition to the standard safety specification,” he said.

“In the USA, rear-view cameras will be mandatory in all new passenger vehicles by 2018 to help mitigate accidents that occur while reversing. Our decision to fit rear-view cameras to the 300 Series is a positive step in ensuring that Hino is at the forefront of safety developments in the Australian commercial vehicle market,” Petrovski added.

The reverse camera complements an industry-leading package of standard safety and comfort features, including true automatic transmission options, cruise control as standard, anti-lock braking system and vehicle stability control, air-conditioning, engine immobilizers, and a 6.1-inch high definition multimedia unit with DAB+ digital radio and smartphone Bluetooth connectivity.