Hino boosts customization capabilities

Hino Motors Philippines Corporation (HMP), the exclusive distributor of Hino trucks and buses in the Philippines, has broadened its customization services to offer clients even more flexibility.

HMP builds trucks and buses tailored to diverse client needs, with projects ranging from mobile clinics and tourist buses to mobile courts. Among the company’s notable clients are the Supreme Court and local government units (LGUs), which have been commissioning HMP to build mobile courts and mobile prisons since 2004. HMP provided multiple mobile courts, including a new one for Quezon City, all of which allow court hearings to be conducted in remote areas across the Philippines.

HMP likewise designs and builds high-end buses such as the Grandeza for tour companies. It furnishes its luxury coaches with a mix of imported and locally developed passenger comfort accessories as required by its clients.

Hino’s customization projects also include the Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van for television and radio companies. This involves working with its clients to design and integrate into the Hino special body the required accessories needed for the special equipment for remote broadcasting. Hino applies its engineering capabilities to meet the installation and electric power connections requirements of the mobile broadcasting equipment.

Hino also modifies truck and bus chassis to allow higher loading capacity when required.

“We also do comparative reviews of past modifications for clients, including Coca Cola, to ensure long-term client satisfaction,” said Augusto Salcedo, HMP General Sales Vice-President.

HMP’s bus customization projects include mobile hospitals built for Maguindanao-based clients. Designed as a response to emergency situations, the mobile hospital houses an operating room and other life-saving equipment that can be used until the patient is brought to a hospital. It also has other compartments for other services such as x-ray, dental, laboratory, recovery, as well as comfort room.

HMP usually completes in-plant truck and bus customization in 45 to 60 days, depending on client needs.

“We make available to our customers our total service capabilities. We make specific recommendations when their needs are beyond the scope of our regular hardware and service capabilities. We also coordinate with outside suppliers when we don’t have the technical capabilities to install and test special equipment required to finish customization projects,” said Salcedo.

HMP ensures that it delivers bus and truck customization services within deadlines. Its team of over 20 engineers proactively comes up with solutions when technical issues arise to fulfill commitments according to schedule.

For more than 40 years, HMP has been providing safe, durable and reliable buses and trucks to meet the transport needs of businesses ranging from small and medium enterprises to big corporations.

Originally incorporated in March 1975 under the name Pilipinas Hino Inc. (PHI) before it changed its name to HMP in 2015, the company is a joint venture among Filipino investors, Hino Motors, Ltd. and Marubeni Corporation of Japan.