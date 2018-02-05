Hino PH launches Euro-4 powered product line-up for 2018

To fully comply with the government’s emission regulations, Hino Motors Philippines (HMP) has launched its new line-up of Euro-4 engine vehicles last January at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“The boom in infrastructure construction increases opportunities for transport businesses and truck and bus requirements over the next couple of years. The rise in domestic travel activities will also provide more impetus to the bus industry. Any increase in the movement of people will require the services of modern buses. Further, fleet replacement in compliance with Euro 4 and such requirements will translate into more sales,” HMP Chairman Vicente Mills Jr. said.

The 300, 500, and 700 truck series get an engine upgrade that come with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technology, which regulates the flow of exhaust gas and reduces emissions. Hino Motors Senior General Manager Masahiro Kumasaka told Fast Times the engines were modified specifically for other countries such as the Philippines, as the models made for those markets do not get Selective Catalytic Reduction technology, which is standard for vehicles sold in the Japanese market. All models can be equipped for various applications such as refrigerated van, cargo crane, dump truck, cab and chassis truck, tractor head, and wing van. The Cerito and Grandeza buses were given a Euro-4 treatment as well.

The company’s modern jeepney model, which was first shown in the Asean EV and Hybrid Summit, was also shown during the launch in its almost production ready form. Mills said that it will produce 1,000 units a year at its local factory if the government’s PUV refleeting program pushes through.

“The newspapers quoted that 250,000 units of the current jeepneys will be phased out, so it will not happen in one shot. We’re not the only ones addressing the issue. We’re making decisions on how fast it will happen and what segment it will win. At this point we’re working on trucks and the bodies for the trucks we will offer at the moment,” Mills told Fast Times.

“Hino is honored to have been given the opportunity to incorporate this ecological innovation to the Hino quality of trucks and buses. As we affirm our commitment to supporting the community, we will continue to leverage our ability to assemble and distribute quality trucks and buses designed to address the different needs of Filipinos in the most efficient way possible,” HMP president Hiroshi Aoki said.

Mills added the company will open two more dealerships this year.