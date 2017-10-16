Hino PH opens new dealership in UN Avenue

Hino Motors Philippines (HMC) has opened its 16th dealership located at UN Avenue in Manila on Thursday.

One Alliance Motor Source Inc., (OAMSI) under Broadway Motors Group (BMG) was been awarded as the newest authorized Hino dealer by HMC, adding to BMG’s list of multi brand dealerships, with Leoncio Lei-Yee Jr. appointed as chief executive officer for OAMSI.

BMG has been in the vehicle servicing industry since 1963, when it became an authorized Chrysler service center in 1973. It opened its first ever Nissan showroom in the country in 1977, and has also a satellite branch in Binondo, Manila. It also has satellite showrooms for Suzuki vehicles located in SM San Lazaro and in Binondo.

“Hino remains full throttle on further expanding our footprint nationwide. After a dealership opening in CDO [Cagayan de Oro] and a ground breaking in General Santos, Mindanao, we are also strengthening our presence in Metro Manila with this new dealership opening. We extend our commitment to bring total customer satisfaction as a one-stop shop for all trucking needs in Manila. HMP will work hand in hand with Hino UN Avenue to ensure smooth operations,” HMP president Hiroshi Aoki said in a statement.

“This is a major pass through from the port of Manila. There are a lot of business offices and hubs here [in UN Avenue], and the vehicles’ service capabilities will be useful,” HMP Chairman Vicente Mills Jr. told.”

He said BMG was looking to sell commercial vehicles for their business model, after setting up dealerships for Nissan and Suzuki along UN Avenue.

“They’ve got their own network of businessmen, and their customer base is quite established: they have their own dealers for cars now and they’re looking to expand it. People are looking forward for more comfortable service and demand immediate access to service. We feel that accessing our dealer location right here would be a big plus factor, and our reach becomes more thorough,” Mills added.

HMP was originally incorporated as Pilipinas Hino Inc. in 1975 and changed its name to Hino Motors Philippines in 2015 as a result of a joint venture between Hino Motors Ltd. and Marubeni Corp. of Japan.