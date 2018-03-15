HIP & HEALTHY

Rustan’s Active Wear

At Rustan’s ActiveWear, the concept of wellness goes beyond being fit — it is also about feeling happy, pumping up the adrenaline and enjoying experiences that promote good health and wellbeing. Get more from every rep with workout apparel designed by Mizuno, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and Under Armour. For the ladies, have the freedom to move with ease and comfort — and look good while you’re at it—with Prana, Maaji and Atsui’s active-wear silhouettes.

For more information, visit Rustans.com.ph.