Hiphop indie film ‘Respeto’ tops Cinemalaya 2017

“Respeto,” Alberto Monteras 2nd’s exploration of the Filipino hiphop underground world won seven awards at the 13th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival Awards Sunday night at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Centered on the crossing of paths of a young aspiring rapper and a Martial Law poet, Respeto won Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound, Best Editing, the 2017 Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (Netpac) Award and the Audience Choice Award.

The film shared the Best Cinematography Award with another full-length feature, Joseph Israel Laban’s film “Baconaua,” which garnered two major prizes—the Special Jury Prize and Best Direction award.

Respeto was cited “for its infectious, propulsive energy, its highly convincing cast of characters and very effective ensemble acting, its breathtaking, nearly epic sweep of the underside of Manila, its expert application of the resources of cinema to depict a teenager’s drive to rise above poverty and violence, its cogent melding of contemporary rap and traditional oral literature, and its sheer humanity and coruscating poetry.”

Moreover, Respeto bested 8 other films in the Full Length Feature category. As Best Film winner, Respeto garnered P350,000 cash award and the Cinemalaya Balanghai trophy.

Meanwhile, Angeli Bayani won Best Actress for her role in “Bagahe” by Zig Dulay while Noel Comia Jr. and Yayo Aguila landed the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards respectively for their work in “Kiko Boksingero” by Thop Nazareno.

Bagahe also won the Best Screenplay award for Zig Dulay while Kiko Boksingero bagged Best Musical Score for Pepe Manikan. “Nabubulok” won Best Production Design for Marxie Maolen Fadul.

In the short feature category, the Best Film award went to “Hilom” by P.R. Patindol while “Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25” by Carlo Francisco Manatad won the Special Jury Prize. “Aliens Ata” by Karl Glenn Barit scooped up the 2017 NETPAC Award; Best Direction went to E Del Mundo for her “Manong ng Pa-Aling” and Duwi Monteagudo won Best Screenplay for Bawod. The Audience Choice Award was given to Marvin Cabangunay and Jaynus Olaivar’s “Nakauwi Na.” Best Short Film winner “Hilom” won P150,000 cash award and the Cinemalaya Balanghai trophy.

In this year’s Cinemalaya, nine films competed in the Full Length Feature category. These were: “Ang Guro Kong Di Marunong Magbasa” (My Teacher Who Doesn’t Know How To Read) by Perry Escaño; “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha” (The Family That Doesn’t Weep) by Mes de Guzman; Baconaua by Joseph Israel Laban; Bagahe (The Baggage) by Zig Dulay; Nabubulok (The Decaying) by Sonny Calvento; Kiko Boksingero by Thop Nazareno; “Requited” by Nerissa Picadizo; Respeto by Alberto Monteras II; and, “Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig” (Clouds of Plague) by Iar Lionel Benjamin Arondaing.

For the first time in Cinemalaya history, there were 12 short films, instead of the usual 10, that competed. These were: “Aliens Ata” (Maybe Aliens) by Karl Glenn Barit; Bawod (Bent) by TM Malones; “Fatima Marie Torres and the Invasion of Space Shuttle Pinas 25” by Carlo Francisco Manatad; Hilom (Still) by P.R. Patindol; Islabodan (Free Men) by Juan Carlo Tarobal; “Juana and the Sacred Shores” by Antonne Santiago; “Lola Loleng” (Grandma Loleng) by Jean Cheryl Tagyamon; Manong ng Pa-Aling (Man of Pa-Aling) by E del Mundo; Maria by JP Habac Jr.; Nakauwi Na by Marvin Cabangunay and Jaynus Olaivar; “Nakaw” by Arvin Belarmino and Noel Escondo; and “Sorry For The Inconvenience” by Carl Adrian Chavez.