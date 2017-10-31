Hire lawyers for distressed OFWs quickly

THE eyes of Jakatia Pawa, as seen in the last photos of her just days before her execution in January 2017, showed defeat and resignation. Pawa was the first overseas Filipino worker (OFW) to be executed in Kuwait in six years, and coincidentally, during the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Advertisements

Unlike previous cases of OFWs on death row, the execution of Jakatia Pawa caught the country by surprise, with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait being told of the date and time of execution only the day before. Our sources say the apparent secrecy and haste was due to the fact that a Kuwaiti prince was to be executed together with Pawa, the first time a member of the royal family has been put to death in Kuwait.

Pawa, a Filipino domestic worker, was sentenced to death by the Kuwait’s Court of Cassation in 2010 for allegedly killing her employer’s 22-year-old daughter in May 2007. She pleaded that she was innocent until her last breath, saying it was an “honor killing” perpetrated by the victim’s mother after the latter found out about her daughter’s illicit affair.

Human rights advocates allege there was little or no evidence linking Pawa to the crime. Some critics, on the other hand, claim the government’s failure in the early stages of the trial in 2007 to provide Pawa with a lawyer made an unfavorable verdict possible.

Would Pawa’s fate have been different had she been given legal assistance promptly?

I am bringing up Pawa’s case because President Duterte has made the protection of the welfare of our OFWs a national priority, and Pawa’s death ought to be the catalyst to review and recalibrate the legal assistance program for migrant workers under the present administration.

Unlike Noynoy Aquino who all but ignored the plight of migrant workers, President Duterte delivered on his promise to OFWs during his state of the nation address last July by raising the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) program’s budget from P400 million to P1 billion in 2018 and increasing the Legal Assistance Fund (LAF) by 100 percent to P200million.

Both the ATN program and LAF—the lifeline for Filipinos in trouble in foreign lands—are administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) now headed by Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

The beneficiaries of the ATN program are migrant workers and overseas Filipinos in distress, or Filipinos who have valid medical, psychological or legal assistance problems requiring treatment, hospitalization, counseling, legal representation or any other kind of intervention with authorities in the country where they are found.

The LAF, on the other hand, is to be used exclusively to provide legal services to migrant workers and overseas Filipinos in distress, including the payment of the attorney’s fees of foreign lawyers hired by the undersecretary of the DFA’s Office of Migrant Workers’ Affairs to represent migrant workers facing charges or in filing cases against erring or abusive employers abroad, bail bonds to secure the temporary releases and other litigation expenses.

The uses of the government’s legal defense fund, or LAF, are therefore broad enough to cover not only criminal cases where the OFW is the complainant (in cases of physical or sexual abuse, maltreatment, etc.) or the accused (in cases where the OFW is charged for theft, murder, etc.) but even ordinary labor cases against foreign employers involving claims for unpaid salaries, separation pay, or violation of working conditions, as well as immigration problems (expired resident visas or work permits and the like).

But in order to be effective, legal assistance must be provided to our OFWs at the earliest possible time. “On-call” lawyers must be immediately engaged to help our OFWs at the first sign of trouble. This is the first line of the defense and the most vital. In many cases, prompt legal assistance by a lawyer could have prevented minor infractions from cascading into bigger legal problems.

In the Middle East, for instance, an expired resident visa or work permit may result in the arrest, incarceration and deportation of a migrant worker. But in many cases I’ve encountered, it is the employer or company who is to blame for our OFWs’ immigration woes but it is the worker who ends up facing arrest and jail time.

There are also many cases of abused or maltreated OFWs leaving their employers (called “runaways” in the Middle East) who are, ironically, charged by the same employer with “absconding” – an offense that is penalized with arbitrary arrest, detention and deportation if they are caught.

Foreign lawyers I’ve talked to say these visa, work permit or absconding cases can be easily and favorably resolved without fines, penalties or jail time for our OFWs if they are able to file the necessary paperwork in the immigration or labor office early on, especially in cases where the fault clearly lies with the employer and not the OFW.

It is undeniable that our embassies and consulates overseas, specifically those in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, are undermanned to handle the legal problems of our OFWs. Lawyers hired by our foreign posts can therefore act as “force multipliers” that can dramatically increase the capacity and ability of our missions abroad to provide legal assistance to distressed OFWs.

With its increased budget, the DFA could easily maintain a fleet of foreign lawyers specializing in immigration, labor and criminal cases in “heavy” posts like the Middle East, who are ready to bear down at a moment’s notice, instead of hiring them on a case-to-case basis.

If multinational companies can retain a barrage of attorneys to protect their investments and assets, there is no reason why the Philippines cannot cultivate an armada of lawyers to protect its greatest and most valuable resource—our OFWs. That’s plain common sense, isn’t it?