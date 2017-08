Hiroshima City Mayor Kazumi Matsui receives Muntinlupa Centennial token from Mayor Jaime Fresnedi at the 9th General Conference of Mayors for Peace in Nagasaki, Japan on August 9. Fresnedi, who serves as one of the Vice-Presidents of Mayors for Peace, and Matsui, among other international leaders participated in the convention of the said organization. Mayors for Peace advocates lasting peace through abolition of nuclear weapons.