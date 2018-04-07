His dying wish is to meet Tiger Woods at the Masters

Hundreds of thousands of golf fans will be at Augusta National Golf Course this week, many of them hoping to catch a glimpse of Tiger Woods in his return to the Masters.

Jordan Miller has something more ambitious in mind, but not for herself.

No, this Columbia resident has mounted a campaign on social media in an attempt to arrange a meeting between the four-time green jacket winner and her stepfather Shane Caldwell.

Miller posted on Facebook and Twitter that her stepfather “is very sick,” with Stage 4 lung cancer. This is after surviving two bouts with colon cancer.

She tweeted that meeting Tiger Woods would be a dream come true, and “would mean the absolute world to him.”

“Please help me make this happen for him,” Miller said of the quest she called a “pipe dream.”

Miller wrote on Facebook that her dream is to see Caldwell’s dream come true.

“I’m going to be greedy for him and ask for your help. His 2 biggest dreams are to go to the Master’s and to meet Tiger Woods, who he has followed throughout his entire career. We’ve been very blessed in that someone donated their tickets so that he is able to attend the first day of the tournament, this coming Thursday.”

PLEASE RETWEET!! I need help making my step dads dream of meeting @TigerWoods come true. He has stage 4 lung cancer and is very sick. This would mean the absolute world to him. Please help me make this happen for him pic.twitter.com/m7xRCi5NKr

— Jordan Sierra (@jordsierra27) April 1, 2018

Woods is also overcoming medical adversity. He hasn’t played in the Masters since 2015 because of a variety of ailments, most notably to his back, which required surgery.

The 14-time major champion has shown a return to form this year, and his return to Augusta National is one of the event’s top story lines. Always a fan favorite, Woods should be especially popular with the galleries of patrons in Augusta this week.

Thousands of people will walk the course with Woods and follow every shot he makes on each hole of the historic course. This makes Miller’s wish that much more daunting.

But she isn’t backing away from the challenge. She has tagged everyone conceivable on Twitter and other social media platforms, seeking help in arranging a meeting with the legendary golfer and the stepfather she loves dearly.

Among those Miller has tagged is Woods and the Masters official Twitter pages. She has also retweeted numerous times with tags for local and national media outlets, talk show hosts, professional golfers, golf manufacturers, the University of South Carolina and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson among many others.

“My hope is that if we get enough attention from the right people, we may be able to surprise Shane with the opportunity to meet the golfer he idolizes,” Miller wrote on Facebook. “There aren’t enough words in the world to describe what it would mean to him or our family to make his dream come true.”

Miller wrote that making this kind of post is foreign to her, saying it’s something she never does. But this circumstance, and her desire to help her stepfather were too important to Miller to prevent her from trying.

“He will focus on the well-being of every other person in the room before stopping to think about his own needs. He is truly a selfless and loving father, grandfather, and husband,” Miller posted on Facebook.

During the past 20 months, as Caldwell has dealt with the latest cancer battle, she said he has remained dedicated to his family. His only personal request has been asking doctors when he will be well enough to play golf again.

“Cancer keeps trying to knock him down but it hasn’t taken away his love for the game at all. We watch the golf channel all day every day!” Miller said, according to wtoc.com. “This sport is what brings him the most joy and sense of normalcy amongst all of the terrible side effects of cancer that he deals with on a daily basis.”

Caldwell is currently in the hospital for pain management, according to Miller. She added that “his care team is working very hard to help him achieve his goal of attending the Masters.

“Anyone who knows him knows that he’s a fighter and won’t let anything stand between him and golf.”

She is doing what she can, and asking for the help of anyone who can assist making Caldwell’s dream come true.

“So, kind people of the world, let’s make it happen!”

TNS