His fascist is better than yours

YET another manifestation of oppression by the Duterte administration, another coalition of groups against him freely organized held their first assembly in a state-owned university to denounce the fascist du jour.

A socialist coalition, Laban Ng Masa, aims to meet “the need for a genuine and credible opposition to authoritarian rule,” as one of its leaders, former Akbayan party-list representative Walden Bello put it.

Bello holds an absolute sense of certainty. Whatever label we choose to slur the current administration, “there can be no doubt that the direction is toward the consolidation of absolute power,” he said (Manila Times, “New group fight vs fascism,” October 30, 2017).

Bello’s spite for “consolidation of absolute power” is quite perplexing, given his glowing eulogy for Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez.

“I’ll miss Hugo,” Bello entitled his eulogy published by the Philippine Daily Inquirer (March 7, 2013). But what did Chávez do? And how did Venezuela fare under him?

In The Authoritarian Resurgence: Autocratic Legalism in Venezuela, political scientist Javier Corrales pointed out that under Chávez a lot of autocratic laws were passed in Venezuela.

Some of them are:

1. The Organic Law of Telecommunications which allowed the government to suspend or cancel licenses of private broadcasters if it is “convenient for the interests of the nation, or if public order and security demand it.”

2. Expanding the law that makes it unlawful to insult government officials.

3. The Law for the Defense of Political Sovereignty and National Self-Determination prohibited non-government organizations that are in the field of political rights and serving as watchdogs of public bodies from receiving foreign funding.

One of the victims of Chávez’s fascism was Judge Maria Lourdes Afiuni. Chávez had Afiuni arrested when, in 2009, she granted bail “to a banker facing trial on charges of subverting the nation’s currency controls.” Afiuni was imprisoned in an ordinary jail, where she was also allegedly raped (Independent, “Judge who upset Chávez claims she was raped in prison,” November 27, 2012).

Labor groups didn’t also fare well under Chávez. In the 2012 Annual Survey of Violations of Trade Union Rights, it was noted that “anti-union discrimination, violations of collective bargaining rights and the non-respect of collective agreements were frequent and persistent in both the public and private sector.”

Criminal violence in Venezuela also soared under Chávez. As Chris Kraul reported in theLos Angeles Times (September 4, 2012), “ Since Chavez took office in 1999, Venezuela’s homicide rate has more than tripled to 67 victims per 100,000 people [in 2011], up from 19 per 100,000 in 1998.” Chávez also enabled criminal gangs to outgun the police by taking away the latter’s 2,000 high-caliber rifles in 2009.

During Chávez’s administration, Venezuela also became “a major hub for international crime syndicates.” Drug cartels used Venezuela as a lily pad for trafficking because of “the excellent conditions Venezuela offers to anyone in charge of managing a global criminal network”(Los Angeles Times, “Hugo Chávez’s criminal paradise,” November 10, 2007). Half of the cocaine going to UK, for example, reportedly came from Venezuela.

Months before he died, Chávez announced that Venezuela would withdraw from the American Convention on Human Rights.

And in March 2013, Human Rights Watch, the allied international organization of civil society groups aligned with Bello, even wrote that “after enacting a new constitution with ample human rights protections in 1999—and surviving a short-lived coup d’état in 2002—Chávez and his followers moved to concentrate power. They seized control of the Supreme Court and undercut the ability of journalists, human rights defenders, and other Venezuelans to exercise fundamental rights.”

There’s a long litany of authoritarian acts and failure of governance attributable to Chávez. Yet despite them, Bello didn’t hesitate to call him “a class act” in his eulogy. Those authoritarian acts also didn’t stop Akbayan Youth from giving Chávez a tribute on March 14, 2013 at UP Diliman.

Lastly, in his statement, Bello also made a dubious claim that our country’s war on drugs is the third deadliest war in Southeast Asia. Third deadliest at this moment or in Southeast Asian history?

The Laotian civil war that spanned from 1953 to 1975 had an estimated 1 million casualties. The Vietnam War had an estimated 1.2 to 4.2 million deaths. The Cambodian genocide killed 1.5 to 3 million people. In the 1970s, Indonesia’s pacification campaigns in East Timor claimed 150,000 lives. And Indonesia’s war against communists in the 1960s led to the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people.

So how exactly did the Philippine war on drug syndicates become the third deadliest war in our region?

Well, this is not the first time that Bello has issued a paranoid assessment of the Duterte administration.

In May 2017, Bello warned of the danger of Duterte’s executive order banning smoking in public places. “This is one more step towards dictatorship,” Bello said, “and civil society groups now hailing this ban will end up regretting it.” By issuing that executive order, Bello suggested that Duterte was usurping the legislative powers of Congress.

Yet Bello, who’s engulfed by his political paranoia, forgot that there are already laws prohibiting smoking in public, such as The Philippine Clean Air Act of 1999 and the Tobacco Regulation Act of 2003. Duterte’s executive order simply serves as reinforcements of these laws.

Good luck to Laban Ng Masa!