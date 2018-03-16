His Zayn-y style

We all had a phase when we didn’t dress nicely or we didn’t dress ugly either, it was just okay, regular or it needed a little bit more of spice. Zayn was just like us. During One Direction’s rise to fame, he was an average teenage boy in a band—T-shirts, baggy jeans and varsity jackets were his preferred combo.

And yes, these were all considered trendy back in 2010. However, after disbanding from 1D, he took various fashion risks, from more tattoos to bleached hair. He had a tremendous change of style and he is now the epitome of a ruggedly sexy look.

Zayn has emerged as one of the most fashionable celebrities and is a front-row fixture at Paris fashion shows. He is also the new face of his own Versus Versace collection, and more recently, an ambassador for the local brand, Penshoppe. Having said that, let us now take a look at some of his most fashionable moments that led him to be such a formidable force in the industry.

