History Con Manila breaks Guinness World Records

Drawing 50,000 fans as of closing day and 17 million more online, the inaugural juncture of History Con literally made history as it shattered several Guinness World Records, including “The Longest TV-watching Marathon” with a time of 100 hours and 15 minutes, besting the previous record of 94 hours.

This new world record was achieved by Andrew Casano and Francis Gerodias on August 28.

A day earlier two world records were broken. The first was for the most burgers consumed in one minute with a total of five burgers eaten by Rix “Terabite” Francisco. The second record was the largest serving of sautéed mushrooms at 335 kg. Volunteers from CCA Manila, FEU Manila, La Consolacion Manila and Tanauan, and Chef Winston Luna of Chef Wix joined the congress for this enormous feat.

“It’s easy to park yourself in front of the TV and binge while watching History all day, so I’m not at all surprised we managed to break the world record this weekend,” joked Prem Kamath, deputy managing director of A+E Networks Asia. He continued, “We were hoping for a big turnout but the massive crowds and their enthusiasm surpassed all our expectations.”

He further said that History Con brought the channel to life and gave their viewers the chance to interact with the people behind it directly.

“We’re thrilled to connect with our loyal audiences here in Manila by bringing the first-ever History Con convention here, and we’ll continue to build on its gains when it returns next year to make it the must-attend event in the region,” Kamath enthused.

Spread over four days from August 25 at the World Trade Center in Manila’s CCP Complex, the ticketed event was packed with activities to keep the throngs of guests entertained with its diverse line-up of appearances, performances, screenings, talks, demonstrations and other hands-on experiences – along with History stars, local celebrities, social media influencers and exhibitors.

Fans got up close and personal with some of their favorite History stars such as Brandi Passante and Jarrod Shultz of Storage Wars and Gangland Undercover’s Damon Runyan and Ian Matthews in meet and greet sessions where they took selfies, received autographs and asked them everything they’ve been wanting to know.

Giorgio Tsoukalos of Ancient Alien marked his first Asian tour with animated 90-minute talks on Saturday and Sunday, which made even the most skeptical in the audience question if extraterrestrial life indeed exists.

Justin Mott revealed the secrets behind his incredible images at his Master Class before the new season of Photo Face Off kicks off in September.

The public also got to meet the cast of Celebrity Car Wars – History’s brand new series premiering later this month – which stars Filipino celebrities KC Montero, Joey Mead King, Marc Nelson and professional car driver, Gaby Dela Merced, as well as host of the show, Bobby Tonelli.

Jugs Jugueta from rock band Itchyworms, social media influencers from MCN Chicken Pork Adobo and from social media network Mig.Me including Mich Liggayu also made special appearances to the delight of attendees.

History-themed booths showcasing the network’s most-watched shows also received a steady stream of visitors, including a display of World War II memorabilia and Philippines Presidential limousines exhibit.

History Hustle host Simon Yin covered the event as official digital host, the online coverage of which garnered over 3 million video views and 2.5 million engagements on Facebook in one week for the channel.

A brand new digital star from the Philippines was discovered in the person of Cyede Evangello at a live audition and was chosen to co-host a webisode for the channel with Yin.

The four-day event culminated with the History Bee Awards where William Patrick Panganiban of Manila Science High School was crowned champion for the Grade School Division, while John Carlos Duque of Batasan Hills National High School took home the prize for the High School Division.

A special preview screening of Ride ‘N Seek With Jamie Dempsey: The Quest For The Priestess’ Cloak which was filmed in the Philippines was also held.