Hit the head on the the nail

VP Leni Robredo said little had been done eight days after the typhoon battered the Bicol region. Bicolanos replied by singing Herman’s Hermits’ “Where Where You When I Needed You.”

VP Leni said she tried to get tickets for the return flight of her family, but “it was impossible.”

These are the airlines listed with flights to Manila: Emirates, ANA, China Southern, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Saudia, Delta, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Qantas, KLM, Korean Air, China, Eastern, Singapore Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Royal Brunei, Turkish Airlines, Air China, Ethiopian Airlines, Thai Airways, Oman Air, Vietnam Airlines, Japan Airlines, Gulf Air, and Garuda Indonesia.

–Sorry, even with 2 or 3 stopovers in neighboring countries around Manila, the word “impossible” does not fit. But the question lingers – did she really even try? The Marines are on a stand-by “waiting to be told.”

Robredo claims she wasn’t able to “concentrate” during her vacation, since she was attending to relief operations while she was in the United States. Is Typhoon Nina then expected to apologize?

* * *

150 inmates bolt Kidapawan jail – they are now enjoying “reclusion perpe-TUWA.”

158 inmates freed. No sweat, all you have to do is bring in 100 expert locksmiths and off they go.

* * *

“You welcomed 2017 inhaling ‘extremely dangerous’ air,” says DENR. Sir-yes-Sir! Thank you for telling us something we do not know. We are very grateful.

* * *

SC told Comelec: Move faster on Marcos protest. One Bicolana is not ready for another devastating typhoon.

* * *

No more ‘butanding’ or whale shark swim for Miss Universe bets. Loan sharks and pawnshop owners are volunteering for substitutes.

* * *

News: Combative De Lima calls Aguirre a lying bastard. Calling somebody a “lying bastard” is a contradiction of her fantasy of projecting herself as “champion of human rights.”

* * *

All department secretaries and heads of agencies should refrain from changing and bending the rules of government contracts, transactions and projects already approved and awaiting implementation. Changing the rules when the game is on-going is wrong. We have seen this violated consistently for the past 6 years.

* * *

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said the country loses P3 billion daily to traffic. Too high a price for just standing still.

* * *

President Digong may need emergency powers to solve the traffic problem. Emergency response from everywhere is needed to complete the package.

* * *

Re-imposition of the death penalty is one of the top priorities of the Duterte Administration. BIR should start monitoring tax returns of funeral parlors and memorial parks.

* * *

Survey groups are not only being criticized for their figures but mainly for the word “random” — “who” they are and “where” they’re from. “Good Weather” depending on the “Money Pulse?”

* * *

A good concept is never a guarantee for success. The passion for details and timing gets the job done.

* * *

Economic gains should trickle down to the nation’s poorest. We just hope it’s a downpour and not just “drizzles.”

* * *

Nowadays, one thing is sure. You will never get a ticket for speeding in EDSA. On the other hand, they may cite you for illegal parking in the whole stretch.

* * *

We all want to try so many things even without perfecting what we started. That is why we are neither here nor there.

* * *

With due respect to current DOT officials, tourism is not just about promoting the destinations thru advertising. The destinations should be able to promote itself by being attractive to visitors — access, capacity, affordability, environment consciousness, cleanliness and safety, etc. No amount of advertising can pull off patronage for a bottle of beer if the content tastes awful. It’s always the product, Jose, and eventually using other promotion tools will be a breeze. Sad but neglect is happening to our major tourism spots. This is something serious that all stakeholders should consider. Surely we can do more.

* * *

Wish accreditation should be given back to the Department of Tourism and Tourism Congress. We all know that a mayor can give an undeserved rating if owned by relative or friend.

* * *

We paid so much for freedom. Until now, we have not seen the merchandise.

* * *

They say that a marriage is a union of a man who sees his wife as a cook, a slave and a sex object while the woman sees his husband as credit cards and a fat wallet. In reality, after the vows, it is called a compromise.

* * *

“Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I’ve done it thousands of times.” — Mark Twain.

* * *

NBI files second criminal complaint vs. De Lima. Expect another name calling from a “Human rights” awardee as her usual line of defense.

* * *

Some say that they are not addicted to alcohol and that they are just “social drinkers.” The problem begins when they become “too” socialized and start to dislike being sober and start worshipping the bartender. One more round please.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.