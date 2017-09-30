Hitachi eyes Manila subway, railway to Clark

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. is interested in the Mega Manila Subway and Manila-Clark railway projects as it looks to exand its business in the Philippines..

“We have a very strong turnkey engineering solutions,” Asia Pacific Hitachi Ltd., Railway Systems Business Unit Shinya Mitsudomi said in a press briefing on Friday.

Mitsudomi said the company had met with government officials about participation in several infrastructure projects. He also said that Hitachi was in talks with “several” Philippine business groups that are interested in investing in the rail sector.

Both the proposed Mega Manila Subway and Manila-Clark railway projects will be funded by official development assistance from Japan.

“The rail project is a massive project…We have to employ a lot of Philippine people in order to execute the project,” Mitsudomi said.

Hitachi has previously said that it was keen on public-private partnership projects in the Philippines, particulary for transportation, either as a supplier or contractor.