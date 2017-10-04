Hitachi mulls PH office focused on railway deals

JAPANESE multinational company Hitachi said it was considering opening a rail office in the Philippines as part of its expansion plans.

“We have so many offices here, but we do not have one specifically for rails,” Hitachi Asia Ltd Corporate Communications Group General Manager Atsushi Konno told The Manila Times.

“We want to put up a rail office here,” Konno said.

Hitachi earlier announced it was interested in taking part in the Manila-Clark railway and the Mega Manila subway projects.

“We find so many opportunities here, so many opportunities in Metro Manila,” Konno said.

According to Konno, Hitachi has presented their company and what they can do to the Department of Transportation because they are keen to participate in the Philippines’ infrastructure program.

“We do not have proposals yet. We have presented what we can do to the Department of Transportation,” Konno said.

The company said it is already talking with different potential partner companies in the Philippines for possible infrastructure projects to build.