Hitachi unit names new CEO, COO

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., has promoted two key executives: Brian Householder as chief executive officer and Scott Kelly as chief operating officer.

It said Householder, the company’s former president and COO, would succeed Ryuichi Otsuki.

Householder previously served as president and COO of Hitachi Vantara, where he was responsible for the daily operations of the company with global responsibility for product management, sales, service, support, marketing, business development, partner development, finance, legal, IT, logistics, business operations and planning.

Kelly, formerly chief human resources officer, will succeed Householder as COO and will continue to serve as chief transformation officer at the company, leading its enterprise-wide initiatives to drive its global growth strategy.

The company said Otsuki would transition to the role of deputy general manager of corporate sales and marketing group at Hitachi Vantara’s parent company Hitachi Ltd. and will also serve as chairman of Hitachi Americas and Hitachi Global Digital Holdings.

“I am pleased to announce the promotions of Brian and Scott, two critical and successful members of our leadership team,” said Otsuki.

Both promotions are effective April 1, 2018.