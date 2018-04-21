After three years of dating, celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia finally tie the knot on Friday afternoon in the beautiful island of Balesin in Pollilio, Quezon Province. Garcia wore a gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav, while Crawford wore a suit by Filipino designer Edwin Tan. The wedding was attended by the couple’s family and friends, includin celebrities Vice Ganda, Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Sharon Cuneta, Amy Perez, Angeli Pangilinan, Kim Atienza, Vhong Navarro, Ryan Bang, Vicki and Scarlet Snow Belo, Derek Ramsay, Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo and Ria Atayde, Eric Tai, Tim Yap, KC Montero, Jay R, and Kris Lawrence.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.