Hitler’s phone sells for more than $240,000

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, sold at auction on Sunday (Monday in Manila) for $243,000, the US house selling it announced. The relic was found in the Nazi leader’s Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime’s defeat. The auction house Alexander Historical Auctions, which did not reveal the winning bidder’s identity, had estimated its worth between $200,000 and $300,000. The starting bid was set at $100,000. The Maryland company auctioned off more than a thousand items including the phone and a porcelain sculpture of an Alsatian dog for $24,300. Both winners bid by telephone. Alexander House dubbed the phone as “arguably the most destructive ‘weapon’ of all time, which sent millions to their deaths.” It said Hitler used it to give most of his orders during the last two years of World War II.

AFP