‘Hitman’, live-in partner nabbed

A member of Bahala Na Gang who is No. 1 most wanted for the cases of murder and drugs was arrested in Tondo, Manila on Friday. His live-in partner was likewise booked for obstruction of justice after preventing the operatives from arresting the suspect. Senior Supt. Belli Tamayo, chief of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) – National Capital Region (NCR) identified the arrested suspect as Joel Amaquin and his live-in partner Jenny Lestenes. Tamayo said that Amaquin is an ex-convict from the National Bilibid Prison for drug case, listed as No. 1 Most Wanted Person of Manila-CIDG involving the shooting of a barangay ex-officio member and prime hitman of the “Alias Brix Drug Group”. Police operatives seized from Amaquin seven sachets of shabu; a caliber 45 pistol, a magazine with several rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade during his arrest.