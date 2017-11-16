Hitting the town

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

Another exciting and dynamic township rises in the bustling north with Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in Balintawak, Quezon City. The new mall become a warm and welcoming respite in the CBD for city-dwellers, professionals, students and families. Designed to become one of Metro Manila’s master-planned, contemporary green urban developments, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf boasts an exciting mix of business, retail, dining and lifestyle entertainment options – all of which is beautifully brought together on the 11-hectare estate.

For more information, visit facebook.com/AyalaMallsCloverleaf.