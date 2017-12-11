HIV-AIDS cases rising in Eastern Visayas

CATARMAN, Northern Samar: A rise in HIV-AIDS cases in Eastern Visayas has alarmed the Department of Health (DoH) here, prompting it to issue a warning about the spike in Region 8.

Roderick Boyd Cerro, a nurse, said five of the 127 HIV/AIDS cases reported in August alone this year led to the deaths of the patients.

The DoH warned the public in Eastern Visayas to be cautious in having sex with sex workers to avoid the spread of the disease.

In Eastern Samar, 31 HIV-AIDS cases were reported, with one case leading to the death of a patient in November.

Aside from the HIV/AIDS cases, 28 cases of sexually transmitted diseases were reported in the province, three of them involving women 25 to 35 years old.

The Health department said it will look into the 28 cases to determine if they involve HIV-AIDS.

Its data showed that 528 HIV-AIDS cases have been reported in Eastern Visayas since 1986 and the number “[kept]on rising,” DoH officials said.

Twenty-six of those cases were recorded in 2016.

In April 2017, 190 cases (15-24 age bracket) were reported.

Most of these cases involve male patients. Almost all of them (188) got the virus from sexual contact, two through needle-sharing.