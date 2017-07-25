HIV cases in PH hit record-high in May–report

New cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the Philippines have reached over 1,000, according to the latest HIV and AIDS Registry of the Philippines Report (HARP).

The HARP report showed that 1,098 people were found to be carrying the virus in May, making it the “highest recorded [number of]cases ever since 1984”. The figure is also higher by 48 percent compared to the 741 recorded in the same month in 2016.

Sexual contact remains to be the primary mode of transmission with 1,068 cases. Of the total, 918 were men having sex with men.

Majority came from Metro Manila with 404, followed by Calabarzon (155 cases), Central Luzon (108), Central Visayas (98 cases), and Davao Region (60 cases).