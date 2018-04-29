HK execs to explore ‘Build Build Build’ collaborations

Last April 22 to 24, 2018, business leaders from Hong Kong and Shanghai visited the Philippines to explore investment opportunities under the Belt and Road initiative.|

The Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC) was established in 1966. Their goal is to create opportunities for Hong Kong corporations and promote Hong Kong as a place to do business in. HKTDC has over forty offices globally and has been organizing various activities such as conferences, international exhibitions, and the like to provide companies opportunities in the international markets.

Booming PH economy

The Philippine economy is expected to maintain strong growth of 6.6 percent in 2017, led by robust domestic demand and a recovery in exports. Philippine exports increased by 12.2 percent year-on-year to 47.7 billion USD in the first nine months of 2017. Imports on the other hand increased by 7.4 percent YOY to 66.7 billion USD during the same period. Hong Kong’s total exports to the Philippines increased by 10.2 percent YOY in the first nine months of 2017, while imports from the country increased by 30.3 percent.

President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that infrastructure is the top priority of his socio-economic agenda.

He has allocated a budget of 180 billion US dollars for his “Build Build Build” initiative. In 2016, less than 2 percent of GDP was allocated in infrastructure but due to the goal of the president, spending will increase to 7 percent by 2019. Infrastructure investment is expected to be a major economic driver in the years to come.

Timely visit to the PH

President Duterte’s initiative has enticed investors to explore opportunity in the country. Vincent HS Lo, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC) created to explore opportunities for Hong Kong corporations and promote Hong Kong as a place to do business in, shared, “Our economic, trade, and cultural ties are closer than ever with the growing outreach and exchange, such as our mission.”

“Offering a combination of capital, professional expertise and production capability from Hong Kong and Shanghai, we hope to collaborate with partners in the Philippines to turn investment opportunities into bankable ventures.”

The Philippines was the 19th largest market for Hong Kong in 2017.

Co-mission Leader, Chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Sunwah Group, Dr. Jonathan Choi seemed very positive with the future projects.

“The delegation is impressed by the prospects in the country. Apart from the capital needs, we also see high demand for total solutions for infrastructure development. In our delegation there are representatives of a wide range of services providers, from architectural and engineering, construction, information technology, project management and operation to legal and risk managements. They are ready to contribute their expertise to the planned development projects.”