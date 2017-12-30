HK investors upbeat on PH business prospects

A delegation of 11 businessmen from Hong Kong expressed optimism about the Philippines’ investment prospects during a recent three-day visit to Manila, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Friday.

Representing key business chambers, infrastructure and manufacturing companies, and the banking community, the delegates conducted due diligence here, with particular attention given to, tourism, infrastructure and manufacturing.

Alma Argayoso, DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps coordinating officer, said the Board of Investments’ (BOI) investment briefing that the delegates attended served as an excellent platform for forging closer economic ties between the Philippines and Hong Kong after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Hong Kong free trade agreement was signed.

She affirmed the country’s willingness to share successes in fostering an enabling business and investment environment.

Hong Kong Trade Development Council Executive Director and delegation head Margaret Fong thanked the Philippine panel for the support and time given to her and fellow delegates.

“We are delighted to know that there is a very clear signal that the Philippines [is looking]forward for further collaboration with Hong Kong, not [only]in trade, but also investment. We are excited to take a look at [various]opportunities, especially in the agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, and shall come back to further discuss [these]in detail,” she said.

Prior to the briefing, the Kong delegation met with the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

Hong Kong is a strong trade and investment partner of the country. It ranked 11th as a source of foreign investments for the first nine months of 2017.

Hong Kong’s investments volume jumped 107.1 percent from P732.2 million in the period in 2016 to P1.52 billion this year.