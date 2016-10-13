HK’s Harbour City celebrates 50th year

Be@rbrick fashion-art group mounts special exhibit

This shopping paradise is one of Hong Kong’s major attractions and to mark this significant milestone, Harbour City collaborated with renowned cultural icon Be@rbrick. Their first collaboration happened in 2007, but this 50th anniversary, Harbour City invited 37 international fashion brands to contribute to Hong Kong’s largest Be@rbrick fashion-art group exhibit, “Style Up Be@rbrick at Harbour City,” which has its final run this weekend.

Be@rbricks are block-style toy figurines that resemble the shape of a bear, and described to be the convergence of toys and art. For the exhibit, 37 versions of 1.4-meter tall figures have been “styled up” by each participating brand, following the theme of fashion and contemporary art.

For the very first time too, these 2000 original Be@rbrick figures, priced at HK$68,000, will be going on a global charity sale, with proceeds allocated for the Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation.

Among the fashion brands, which styled the figures, include Coach, Emporio Armani, J.Crew, Kate Spade, Roberto Cavalli, Tory Burch, Vivienne Westwood, and Emilio Pucci, among others.