HKTDC and the vibrant apparel industry

Since its establishment in 1966, the semi-government Hong Kong Trade Development Council had been successfully hosting events for Asia and the world.

“Hong Kong has a vibrant clothing industry, we assure of the quality of the products coming out from the territory. The good thing is, there are no duties or tariffs added to goods purchased here,” HKTDC assistant executive director Sophia Chong told The Manila Times in a chat along with New York journalist Alex Caterinella a day before the conclusion of the event.

On the other hand, HKTDC senior exhibitions manager Byron Lee added that Hong Kong clothing companies are reputable for original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production.

“They are able to deliver quality clothing articles in short lead time, as foreign importers and retailers request clothing suppliers to tighten up supply chain management to ensure the ordered merchandise reaching the store floor at the right time. Increasingly, Hong Kong clothing companies, the established ones in particular, have shown enthusiasm for brand promotion,” he expressed.

As per the HKTDC primer, the clothing industry is a major manufacturing sector of Hong Kong. It is the fourth largest manufacturing employer in Hong Kong, with 657 establishments hiring 4,763 workers as of March 2017.

Chong further pointed out that Hong Kong is not only a leading production center but also a hub for clothing sourcing globally. Companies doing garment trade in Hong Kong are experienced in fabrics procurement, sales and marketing, quality control, logistic arrangements, clothing designs and international and national rules and regulations. The professionalism that they command and the combined services offered are not easily matched elsewhere. They altogether form one of the largest groups involved in import-export trade in Hong Kong.

A few well-established local manufacturers have also entered the retailing business, either locally or in overseas markets. Many of them have networks with their own labels in major cities around the world including Beijing, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Tokyo. Among these are Baleno, Bossini, Crocodile, Episode, Esprit, G-2000, Giordano, I.T, JeansWest and Moiselle.

The Hong Kong Fashion Week is organized twice a year and attracts international suppliers and buyers to participate in the exhibition.