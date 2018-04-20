H&M leads dialogue on environmental consciousness

At an estimated three trillion dollars, fashion’s market value is an economic success story. But beyond the numbers, fashion is a ‘dirty industry’, ranking second as the biggest polluter on Earth, next only to oil.

There are efforts to reduce and remove unnecessary waste in the production of garments and products as there are forward-thinking brands that take a stand to make fashion sustainable.

“Sustainable is fashionable right now, and fashion can be sustainable.”

In anticipation of the launch of the line, H&M recently hosted a roundtable discussion on environmental consciousness and sustainability at the Museum Café, Makati, as well as the reveal of a new art installation inspired by the collection by furniture and industrial designer Vito Selma.

For seven years in a row, H&M continues to produce recycled wearables. The past collections featured bionic yarn, recycled glass, used plastic, and repurposed polyester. The line pays homage to the Arts and Crafts movement in Sweden and features sustainable materials like recycled silver and ECONYL®, a 100 percent regenerated fiber from nylon waste. The collection showcases a variety of inventive pieces, from accessories crafted from discarded candlesticks to dresses made of fish net.

“We’re very excited to be involved in the vital discourse surrounding sustainable fashion, and we hope this continues to raise awareness on this important subject,” says Xin-Yi Wong, sustainability manager for H&M Southeast Asia. “To provide fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, we have to change the way fashion is made and enjoyed today. At H&M, we want to lead the change towards circular and renewable fashion while being a fair and equal company.”

The Singapore-based leader mentioned that H&M, as a company that is conscious about its ecological and environmental footprint, aims to become a fashion recycler with 100 percent sustainable products by 2020—an ambitious goal that they need to achieve. By 2040, the brand intends to become a “climate-positive brand throughout the supply chain.”

Panelists at the roundtable include experts in various efforts towards sustainability from around the world including Antoinette Taus, advocate for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development and founder of Communities Organized for Resource Allocation (CORA); Vincent V. Hilomen, PHD, Executive Director for Priority Programs, Biodiversity Management Bureau – Department of Environment and Natural Resources (BNB-DENR); His Excellency Ambassador Harald Fries; and H&M Sustainability Manager Xin Yi Wong.

A brand that originated from Sweden, H&M Philippines, together with the Swedish Embassy, led by Ambassador Harald Fries, aims to work hand in hand to set an example to other countries, to Filipinos, and to the brands that originated from each country, to further the use and commercialize sustainable products.

A 2017 report shows that the Philippines is the third biggest ocean polluter, next to China and Indonesia. Taus reiterated that through simple and individual care for the communities and environment, we can stir a conversation towards the waste we produce, and how to avoid them. Hilomen said the DENR is glad to have partnered with LGUs, private groups, and brands that support sustainability and rally for a greener environment.

Tied to the release of this year’s Conscious Exclusive line, the renowned industrial designer Vito Selma reimagined waste and fishnets through his installation art. For him, “There is beauty in fishnets’ imperfect form,” which inspired his masterpiece. For Selma, he was drawn on how the waves and fishnets complement each other, and he wanted to translate that into artistic pieces to support H&M’s initiative for Conscious Exclusive.

“Sustainability is something we need to be pushing for across the. “By partnering with an artist whose work puts a premium on celebrating Filipino innovation and incorporating his love for nature into his pieces, we hope that more people realize that there are so many ways to be more conscious of the world around us. The best actions forward always begin with a dialogue, and a platform for people to jumpstart conversations around it – that and a strong commitment to be sustainable and have a genuine care for the welfare of the people and the planet throughout our value chain are what we’re here for.”

The collection debuted in select H&M stores around the world, and at hm.com, on April 19.