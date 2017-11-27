HMR to mark first year in operation

HMR Auto Auctions will commemorate its first anniversary by holding its biggest live auto auction for this year at its auto auction facility at KM 21 East Service Road, Sucat, Muntinlupa City.

Around 150 to 200 cars will be available for viewing from December 2 to 8, with the live auction happening at December 9. Auctioned vehicles range from city cars to workhorses, and there are bikes and high performance vehicles that will be added to the selection. Customers can also bring mechanics to check the cars during the viewing period. Some of the models include Ford Explorers, Chevrolet Suburbans, Ford Everests Toyota Vios and Mitsubishi Mirages, to name a few. The Vios and the Ranger were the most sought after units in the recent auctions, according to HMR Chief Executive Officer Samuel Powell.

An easy financing program has been implemented for easy accessibility through partner banks, with more of them than last year to go with various cars entering the auction. Powell said he has been looking to partner more banks to offer more financial options.

“We have grown quite a lot in our first year, ever since we launched our live auto auction facility. We have been branching out, and also had our provincial auto auction sales in Cebu and Davao. Buyers have been increasing with each auction, so we had monthly auctions which happens every last Saturday of the month, and we even added a financing component, which made auto auctions more accessible to the public. We still have a long way to go,” Powell told Fast Times.

“During the viewing days we encourage bidders to test drive the units, but within the area,” HMR Branch Manager Jaye Carreon told Fast Times.

Interested bidders must pay a refundable deposit of P20,000 before the auction day at December 9.

“HMR Auto Auctions aims to meet the growing demand within the Philippine market for an efficient, transparent and affordable method for car dealerships and the general public to purchase pre-owned motor vehicles,” Powell said.