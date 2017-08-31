Hoewedes joins Juventus in hasty transfer

ROME: Germany’s World Cup winner Benedikt Hoewedes completed a hastily arranged transfer to Italian champions Juventus on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) after being strip­ped of the captaincy at Schalke.

“Juventus Football Club announces that Benedikt Hoewe­des has signed on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy,” the Italian giants announced on their website.

Juve had earlier confirmed the centre-back’s arrival in Turin for a medical check ahead of finalising a deal that will cost Juventus an initial 3.5 million euros ($4.2m).

The transfer includes an option to buy Hoewedes outright for 13 million euros which will be automatically activated if he makes 25 appearances for his new club.

After ten years and 240 appearances for Schalke, Hoewedes’ departure was extremely hasty.

Having been Schalke’s club skipper since 2011, the 29-year-old was suddenly stripped of the captaincy by new coach Domenico Tedesco and left on the bench for the Royal Blues’ first two league games this season.

Tedesco, 31, praised Hoewe­des for his professional attitude, but it was clear the pair did not see eye-to-eye given their respective body language on the Schalke bench.

The German club could no longer guarantee the first-team football to ensure he is part of the Germany squad for next year’s World Cup.

Hoewedes was one of the few to play every minute of Germany’s seven matches on their way to winning the title in Brazil in 2014.

He will be expected to help fill the void left by the shock sale of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan for 40 million euros last month as Juve chase a seventh consecutive Serie A title.

AFP