Hoka backs first full-distance PH Ironman

Quorum International Inc., the parent company of leading sports retailers Runnr and Toby’s Sports, has linked up with Ironman Philippines organizer Sunrise Events, Inc., making its top triathlon footwear Hoka the official shoe of the first full distance Ironman Philippines.

“Ironman has met such incredible fanfare in the Philippines and the same can be said about Hoka One One, the fastest growing running shoe brand in the country in 2017, making this partnership a big deal in the running and triathlon community,” said Toby Claudio, president of Quorum Int’l. Inc. and founder of Runnr during yesterday’s contract signing at Runnr Store at Bonifacio Global City. “As the leading sports organization in the country, we continue to partner with companies that best represent our advocacy of promoting sports and fitness to Filipinos nationwide. Sunrise Events, Inc., a premier organizer of world-class sporting events in the Philippines, definitely fits the bill.”

The first-ever full distance Ironman Philippines will be held June 3 in Subic Bay with some of the world’s top and rising triathletes expected to see action.

“We are very happy to partner with Quorum Int’l. and Hoka for our first and only full distance race this year in celebration of our 10th anniversary. Quorum and Sunrise have been long-time partners and will continue to be. Together we will promote healthy lifestyle and grow the multisport community,” said SEI founder Wilfred Uytengsu.

The first full-distance Ironman Philippines sold out its first 1,000 slots in 24 hours.