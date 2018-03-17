Hoka forges partnership with PH Ironman

Quorum International Inc., the parent company of leading sports retailers Runnr and Toby’s Sports, has linked up with Ironman Philippines organizer Sunrise Events, Inc., making its top triathlon footwear Hoka the official shoe of the first full distance Ironman Philippines. Runnr founder and Toby’s Sports president Toby Claudio (second from left) shakes hands with Sunrise Events, Inc. founder Fred Uytengsu after the contract signing making Hoka One, the award-winning shoe brand in triathlon, the official shoe of the first full-distance Ironman set June 3 in Subic Bay. Others in photo are Neysa Bacani (left), senior brand manager of Quorum Int’l, Inc., the parent company of leading sports retailers Runnr and Toby’s Sports and official distributor of Hoka One shoes in the country, and SEI general manager Princess Galura.

Puerto Princesa City tops MIMAROPA meet

Puerto Princesa City bagged the overall championship title in t he recently concluded Mindoro Marinduque Palawan Romblon (MIMAROPA) Regional Athletics Association competition on Friday at the newly opened Occidental Mindoro Sports Complex in Bagong Sikat, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. In elementary level, Puerto Princesa won a total of 35 gold, 34 silver and 23 bronze medals followed by Oriental Mindoro (34, 28, 25) and Occidental Mindoro (32, 33, 30). In high school level, Puerto Princesa finished with (70, 51, 59) followed by Occidental Mindoro (43, 33, 41) and Palawan (34, 53, 49). Top athletes from the MIMAROPA will compete in the Palarong Pambansa on April 15 to 21 in Vigan, Ilocos Sur. NIKKI DELOS REYES

BURFICT FACES BAN AFTER DOPING VIOLATION

NEW YORK: Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict faces a four-game suspension after breaching league rules on performance enhancing drugs, reports said Saturday. Burfict, who has a long history of disciplinary offences, mostly for foul play, has yet to lodge an appeal, the NFL reported on its website. Burfict, 27, could be released by the Bengals if his punishment is upheld. It will be the third multi-game suspension Burfict has incurred since 2016. He was banned for foul play at the start of the 2016 season and was hit with a three-game ban last year after an illegal hit on a defenseless Kansas City Chiefs player last August. Burfict’s checkered disciplinary record has cost him around $1 million in fines and forfeited game fees during his career to date.

FOUR-YEAR DOPING BAN CONFIRMED FOR POLISH WEIGHTLIFTER

LAUSANNE: Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski on Friday lost his appeal against a four-year doping ban imposed following a failed drugs test before the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced. Zielinski tested positive for banned steroid nandrolone on the eve of the Games where he was due to compete in the 94kg category. His brother Adrian, the gold medallist at the 2012 Olympics in London in the 85kg class, tested positive for the same substance before Rio and was also sanctioned. Tomasz Zielinski, 27, was European champion in 2016. His suspension took effect from August 9, 2016.

FRENCH WATCHDOGS ISSUE EARLY WARNING ON PARIS OLYMPIC COST

PARIS: Barely six months after Paris was picked to host the 2024 Olympics and more than six years before those Games are scheduled to open, French budgetary watchdogs are warning of cost overruns. To prevent what one French economist, Wladimir Andreff, called “the curse of the victorious bid” French authorities are already scrutinising plans to ensure that Paris holds as closely as possible to its 6.8 billion euro ($7.9 billion) budget and, in particular, does not exceed the 1.5 billion euros the government has promised to contribute. The Olympic price tag has long had a habit of growing. A study of host cities by the Said Business School at the University of Oxford said the Games have “the highest average cost overrun of any type of mega-project.”

AFP