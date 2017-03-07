Holcim PH 2016 profit falls 16% to P6.8B

CONSTRUCTION solutions provider Holcim Philippines said net profit in 2016 fell 16 percent to P6.8 billion from 2015’s P8.1 billion on the absence of non-recurring items that boosted the comparative profit in the previous year. Holcim said without the one-off items, net profit in 2016 was up 24 percent on the effective management of manufacturing costs and increased production capacity, while revenues grew 7.5 percent to P40.3 billion on higher cement volumes and prices. “Aside from raising our production capacity, we are well positioned to introduce more value-adding construction solutions from the LafargeHolcim Group to help the country build better as it embarks on more sophisticated construction projects.” Holcim Philippines Chief Operating Officer Sapna Sood said.