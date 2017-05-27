Holcim PH targets cement deliveries ‘within 24 hrs’

BUILDING solutions provider Holcim Philippines, Inc. said on Friday it will implement transformation initiatives that will further improve its ability to supply the market’s cement requirements, one of which is to speed up cement delivery to business partners within 24 hours.

Holcim Philippines said it is also preparing for a project supported by LafargeHolcim that will make its Bulacan plant a model facility within the group in terms of efficiency and safety. It gave no other details on the project.

“Initiatives to further improve customer service identified by its Logistics Excellence program are also underway, including cement deliveries to key business partners within 24 hours,” the company said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Its president and chief executive officer (CEO) Sapna Sood, said Holcim “will support the construction sector beyond cement.”

“The company will draw on the strength of global construction materials leader LafargeHolcim Group to introduce more innovative building solutions that help local builders raise sturdier and more resilient structures and execute these faster and within budget,” she said.

The Philippine road segment, which gets the biggest government infrastructure budget, is a focus area as the company plans to provide an integrated offer of building solutions and services that improve the ability of local contractors to implement road projects.

On health and safety, she said Holcim plans to improve the company’s customer safety engagement program, which was initiated last year to instill a stronger appreciation of safety and its benefits to clients’ businesses.

“This year, the company’s sales force will again continue discussions on safety with business partners and check the impact of their initiatives last year,” Sood said.

Holcim Philippines, Inc. is one of the leading construction solution companies in the Philippines. It has a wide range of innovative construction solutions that help homeowners and large contractors in their building needs.