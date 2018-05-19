Holcim sets P2.4B spending in 2018

CEMENT maker Holcim Philippines, Inc. is looking to spend P2.4 billion this year to finance its diversification program.

Holcim announced plans in February to raise its existing production capacity of 10 million metric tons annually by 2 million MT to take advantage of the booming construction activities in the Philippines.

“Last year, we started projects to raise cement production capacity nationwide to 12 million metric tons by 2019.

While these projects have just started, we are already considering more investments to raise clinker capacity given the positive projections for the construction industry,” newly-installed president and chief executive officer John Stull said.

“Before further raising production capacity, we have to make sure we are getting as much as we can from our plants. For this, we worked with the LafargeHolcim Group to strengthen the culture of excellence in our facilities.

We also implemented logistics excellence initiatives so our business partners and customers receive products when and where they need it,” he said.

Stull said improved production efficiency is critical as the cost of inputs has risen given external developments. The company has also launched initiatives to trim energy and logistics expenses, its biggest cost item.

Holcim is also ramping up its equipment maintenance programs while continuing to streamline logistics systems and processes for more reliable customer service.

For the first three months of the year, Holcim’s net income dropped 25 percent to P700 million from P939.4 million in the same period last year on higher energy costs and lower cement prices.