HOLIDAY CATALOGUE VOL.II INDULGENCES

Regain your glow

Can’t find anything to give your boss? A facial would work pretty well as a gift. DARE Clinic by Dr. Jean Marquez, FPDS, offers a host of facial services, from healing to rejuvenation. Start them off with the basic Purifying Facial and let your boss rejuvenate those eyebags of theirs.

A leather story

With a history spanning over 100 years, The Tannery Manila inserts its heritage in every piece it makes. Their beautifully crafted (and sustainably sourced) leather bags, wallets, and accessories will make any fashionista grateful for receiving such a gift.

Live like a chairman

You may have spent years with your SO, but you haven’t given her the most indulgent Christmas gift yet. For a Yuletide staycation like no other, book a room at the Marriott’s new west wing—in particular, the Chairman’s Suite, the Marriott’s most exclusive room yet. More akin to a three-bedroom condo unit than a hotel suite, this room contains all the bells and whistles a CEO (or a very grateful SO) will enjoy.

Swiss treats

The new SunMoon collection from TechnoMarine captures a youthful sophistication, powered by a precision Swiss movement and superior craftsmanship that’s tailor made for one’s active yet chic lifestyle. The collection offers incomparable motion in design of 40mm case size for women and 42mm-44mm case size for men, with a wide selection of either all-steel, all-steel in black, in steel and gold, or a chronograph with leather strap.